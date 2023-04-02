National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 512.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,690,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414,340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $45,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

