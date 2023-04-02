National Bank of Canada FI Sells 418,587 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,587 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $53,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,565,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

