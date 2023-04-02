National Bank of Canada FI Has $46.15 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590,696 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of MetLife worth $46,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MET opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

