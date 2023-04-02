National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 540,146 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 242.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $48,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 100,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 32,398 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.