Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 257.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,732 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,770 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $61,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 12.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,406.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.2 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Further Reading

