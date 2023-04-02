Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4,081.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684,705 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.54% of Western Digital worth $54,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

