National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 82,660.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614,100 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 5.68% of Seabridge Gold worth $58,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 897.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SA stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.90 and a beta of 0.88. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

