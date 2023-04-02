National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 635,440 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2,478.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 635,440 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Textron were worth $46,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 65.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after acquiring an additional 915,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,249,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Textron by 2,973.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Textron by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 385,477 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile



Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.



