The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955,696 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.57% of The Carlyle Group worth $62,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.31.

Insider Activity

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,506,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,473,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

