Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.02

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as low as $12.87. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 39,172 shares.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Insider Activity at Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

In related news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $62,210.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,380,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.