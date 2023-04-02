Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $154.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.12. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

