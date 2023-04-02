Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys Shares of 443 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 229.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

