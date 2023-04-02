Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.39 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

