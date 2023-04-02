Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after acquiring an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after acquiring an additional 162,083 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

