Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 1,493 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.4 %

MDU stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.