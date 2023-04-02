Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 298,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Trading Up 0.4 %

RELX stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.40) to GBX 2,860 ($35.14) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.11) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.53) to GBX 2,840 ($34.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.