Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 298,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
RELX stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.53.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.40) to GBX 2,860 ($35.14) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.11) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.53) to GBX 2,840 ($34.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
