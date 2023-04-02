Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,073 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 357.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

