FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

