Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.