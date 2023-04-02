Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $385.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.64 and a 200 day moving average of $338.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

