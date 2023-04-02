Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VGT opened at $385.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $429.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

