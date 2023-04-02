Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FPE opened at $15.96 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

