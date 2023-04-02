Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

NYSE:PLD opened at $124.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

