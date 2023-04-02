Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

