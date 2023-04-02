Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $49.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

