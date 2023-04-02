The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

