Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

CGXU opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

