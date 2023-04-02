Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 2,612 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,014.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.