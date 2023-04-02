Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

