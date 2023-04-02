Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

