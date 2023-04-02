Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 652 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.79 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

