Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

