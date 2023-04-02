Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 13,859 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 118.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.18.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $132.73.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

