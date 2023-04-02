Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3,923.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,095,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Humana by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 313.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana stock opened at $485.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

