Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 115,535 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,535 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in onsemi were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 1,192.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 51,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,461,000 after buying an additional 314,228 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $82.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

