Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,287 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $721.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $706.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $655.77. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.