Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 2,814 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FMC by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $122.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

