Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

