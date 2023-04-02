Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 2,171 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.