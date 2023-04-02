Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 2,814 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $122.13 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.54 and its 200 day moving average is $122.73.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

