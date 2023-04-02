Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

