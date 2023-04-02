Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Argus lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $364.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

