Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.45.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $464.72 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.45, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

