Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after buying an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.60.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $222.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

