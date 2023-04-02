Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortinet Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
