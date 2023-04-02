Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 14,537 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

SNPS stock opened at $386.25 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

