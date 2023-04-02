Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,217 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.