Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,121 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 167,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

