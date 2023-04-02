iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

