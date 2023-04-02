Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $300,000 Investment in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $14,949,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Afya by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $11.16 on Friday. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

